Olympic hopeful warns of Covid-19 impact on fitness
25 year-old Oonagh Cousins from Farnham had her eyes set on rowing in the Olympic games in Tokyo.
As a young woman at the peak of physical fitness, she assumed she would recover quickly if she were to contract coronavirus.
I guess I wasn't too worried. It was more, I don't want to get ill, because I don't want to disrupt my training. I was still full time training, so I thought it hasn't affected me too badly, I'll recover quite quickly.
But 8 months on after her diagnosis Oonagh is still struggling with fatigue and is not back to to physical fitness.
She is not alone - a Facebook group called Long Covid Support for Endurance Athletes is full of members who are also struggling.
The English Institute of Sport has produced a protocol for athletes which states:
You should not return to any form of exercise or training until your symptoms have completely cleared - and you have then added a further 10 days since your last symptom. These additional 10 days of rest are particularly crucial to remember.
