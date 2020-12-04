Olympic hopeful warns of Covid-19 impact on fitness

25 year-old Oonagh Cousins from Farnham had her eyes set on rowing in the Olympic games in Tokyo.

Oonagh was on track to compete in the Olympics Credit: Team GB

As a young woman at the peak of physical fitness, she assumed she would recover quickly if she were to contract coronavirus.

I guess I wasn't too worried. It was more, I don't want to get ill, because I don't want to disrupt my training. I was still full time training, so I thought it hasn't affected me too badly, I'll recover quite quickly. Oonagh Cousins, GB rower

But 8 months on after her diagnosis Oonagh is still struggling with fatigue and is not back to to physical fitness.

She is not alone - a Facebook group called Long Covid Support for Endurance Athletes is full of members who are also struggling.

The English Institute of Sport has produced a protocol for athletes which states:

You should not return to any form of exercise or training until your symptoms have completely cleared - and you have then added a further 10 days since your last symptom. These additional 10 days of rest are particularly crucial to remember. English Institute of Sport

Athlete Dame Kelly Holmes warns others to take covid seriously

Long Covid: Doctors among hundreds suffering from debilitating condition