Six men arrested after 14 people were conned out of more than £400,000

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud after 14 people were conned out of more than £400,000.

It follows a large scale police operation into romance fraud, which saw addresses across Hampshire, Surrey and London searched for evidence.

The men have been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Anna Martin said: "Romance fraud is a particularly calculated and cruel crime which has a devastating impact on its victims."

What is romance fraud?

When you meet someone online but they use a fake profile to form a relationship with you. Over time they gain your trust but their end goal is to get your money or personal information.

If you believe you have been a victim of romance fraud, we encourage you to report it to us straightaway. Often victims feel too embarrassed to talk about it, but we would urge you to talk to us so that we can investigate and give you the support you might need. Detective Inspector Anna Martin

How do I keep my money safe online?