Earl of Wessex meets Covid-19 scientists in Reading

The Earl of Wessex met coronavirus-focused scientists when he visited the University of Reading today.

The Earl had a socially-distanced tour of the Health and Life Science Building, home to brand new teaching and research laboratories that have remained open to staff and students throughout the UK’s recent lockdown, including for work on research into COVID-19.

His Royal Highness met a small group of students from the School of Biological Sciences as they took part in practical biology class studying the physiology and evolution of birds, with some students learning face-to-face with their tutors in the lab, while others joined the class online.

The Earl also visited the revamped Cole Museum of Zoology and met its director, Professor Amanda Callaghan.Accompanied by the Vice-Chancellor and Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, The Earl also met scientists working on new testing technology for the coronavirus, and had a chance to see different prototype diagnostics kits in action.