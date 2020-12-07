'We must all act now' says council leader as mass testing launched in Medway

A coronavirus mass testing programme has been launched in Medway as the area continues to struggle with rising infection rates.

The new scheme uses the same technology as the Liverpool mass testing pilot.

But unlike the Merseyside project, these tests will be offered to essential workers and those in the areas with the highest infection rates.

Medway Council says residents who are eligible for a test will be contacted by the council or through their employer.

We must all act now Cllr Alan Jarrett, Leader of Medway Council

The programme is operating out of three test centres set up in Chatham, Rainham and Chattenden.

The centres are being run by members of the Medway Resilience Unit (MRU), a combined unit of 175 armed forces personnel deployed to the area to help with testing.

Public Health England South East said the testing will "break the chain of transmission" by identifying those who are "highly infection without being aware of it."

Dr Alison Barnett, Regional Director for Public Health England South East and NHS Regional Director of Public Health, said: “We know that many people who are infected with Covid-19 do not have typical or any symptoms at all.

“The testing of asymptomatic critical workers and some residents will help to break the chain of transmission by preventing spread by people without symptoms and enable vital services to keep running this winter as well as drive down the levels of infection in Medway.”

The leader of Medway Council said officials have been "working hard" on the plans.

Cllr Alan Jarrett said: “Symptom-free testing helps us identify people who unknowingly have the virus in Medway and will consequently help us save lives.

"I would also encourage people who have symptoms of coronavirus to continue booking a test in the usual way."

Cllr Jarrett also thanked the military "for their support" in setting up the testing centres.

“Medway has a long-standing friendship and history with the armed forces and delivering symptom-free testing together shows our strengthening partnership," he said.

"We must all act now and play our part to protect our loved ones and others around us from this deadly disease.”