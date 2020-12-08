99-year-old man gets first Coronavirus vaccine in Portsmouth

A 99-year-old man received a warm round of applause as he received the first Coronavirus vaccine deployed at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth this morning.

Michael Tibbs said "It's absolutely wonderful, I'm very lucky really. I hope everyone else is able to have it as it's really no problem at all".

After spending the majority of the pandemic confined to his garden, Mr Tibbs continued to express his gratitude for still being here and that he's "Looking forward to spending time with his grandchildren and his great grandchildren".

Micael Tibbs' own son, who's a GP, will also be getting involved in the distribution of the Coronavirus vaccine - "He's a GP, why not use him?" he said.

When asked what he thought of the vaccination and others of a similar age getting it he said: "We are so fortunate to be in this country with its National Health Service. It really is excellent".

Only the second person in the world to receive the vaccine, he summarised how he felt: "It's amazing. I feel very lucky... no, fortunate!".