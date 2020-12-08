Brighton fly-tipper pleads guilty after being caught on CCTV

A man from Brighton who was caught dumping construction waste from the back of his lorry has been ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid community work.

Mark Bott, of 32 Gordon Road, Brighton, plead guilty to the two offences at Brighton Magistrates.

He was caught on camera fly-tipping waste at High Park Farm, Ditchling Road, and Denton Drive, Hollingbury.

Bott, 36, was given a 12-month community order and must also pay costs of £85 and a £95 victim surcharge.

He was tracked down after Brighton & Hove City Council's environmental enforcement officers and Sussex police studied the CCTV footage and located the distinctive vehicle.

Waste material dumped at High Park Farm Credit: Brighton and Hove City Council

Since the City Council installed mobile CCTV and number plate recognition cameras at some of the city's worst dumping grounds in mid-October over 70 people have been caught fly-tipping.