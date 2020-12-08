Designer claims to have created the Isle of Wight Monolith 'purely for fun'.

A designer from Sussex has claimed to be behind the monolith that was found on Compton beach on the Isle of Wight on Sunday.

Tom Dunford, 29, from Fishbourne, West Sussex says that he created the monolith "purely for fun."

He said: "If the aliens came down i think they'd go for the safest place which is the Isle of Wight in Tier 1"

The Isle of Wight monolith Credit: David Lowe/PA

"When I saw the first one pop up in Utah I thought it was brilliant, the second one popped up and i had a text from a friend which said 'you're the man that can do this on the island".

The National Trust said it has placed rangers at the beach to prevent any overcrowding as people have been travelling to the site to take photographs.