First Kent Coronavirus vaccines given at the William Harvey Hospital

The William Harvey Hospital in Kent began vaccinating patients against Coronavirus today as the biggest immunisation programme in history gets underway.

The hospital is one of 50 hospital hubs to start vaccinations for people aged 80 and over as well as care home workers and NHS workers who are at higher risk.

Kenneth Lamb receives the vaccine Credit: East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust

The first patient to receive the vaccine was Kenneth Lamb from New Romney, who has ten grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

He said " My great-granddaughter Rosie is six months old and we’ve only seen her on video call – I haven’t been able to give her a cuddle and I’m really looking forward to being able to do that."

97-year-old Ivy Smith got her Covid-19 vaccine at The William Harvey this morning Credit: East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust

97-year-old Ivy Smith also received the vaccine this morning, she said: "They called me yesterday and I was quite excited about it. When I was young they didn’t have vaccines like this so I am very lucky."

Since the Pfizer vaccine was approved by regulators last week, health service staff have been working around the clock to manage the logistical challenge of deploying the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at -70C before being thawed out and can only be moved four times within that cold chain before being used.