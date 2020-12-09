The key to a historic tower, which went missing almost five decades ago, has been returned.

English Heritage received the large brass key to St Leonard's Tower in West Malling, by post.

It was sent with an anonymous note, which said "sorry for the delay".

While the key fits into the key hole of the door of the 11th Century tower, it no longer turns.

The key is thought to be around 100 years old.

Dear English Heritage. Please find enclosed, large key to St Leonard's Tower, West Malling, Kent. Borrowed 1973. Returned 2020. Sorry for the delay. Regards. Note to English Heritage

Roy Porter, English Heritage's senior properties curator said the note is a "modern mystery" and was "one of the most puzzling packages we've ever received."

English Heritage is asking the sender to get in touch and "help us connect the dots".