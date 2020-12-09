Campaign for J. R. R. Tolkien's former home in Oxford to be preserved

Watch Fred's full chat with Campaigner Julia Golding

Campaigners are hoping that they can preserve the Oxfordshire house where J. R . R. Tolkien penned the world famous fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The property is up for sale and they fear that if it goes into private ownership many of the building's features could be lost. They want it to be preserved and to be used by future writers who can hopefully draw inspiration from the house.