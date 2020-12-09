Your Pictures: December 2020

Your Pictures: December 2020MeridianWeatherWeather Gallery Meridian Wednesday 9 December 2020, 5:18pmPhilippa DrewWeather Presenter, ITV MeridianYou've been busy with your cameras, braving all manner of weather conditions...Snow Bunting, Arlington Reservoir 011220 Credit: Aaron LillycropBeaver Moon, Worthing Beach 011220 Credit: Jan BudgenWidewater Lagoon Sunrise, Lancing 021220 Credit: ChrisPony in the New Forest 021220 Credit: Natasha WeyersWinter Blossom 021220 Credit: Bill HutchinsGoldfinch in Thame 021220 Credit: Trevor CridlandSnow in Detling, Kent 041220 Credit: Liam KenwardDymchurch 041220 Credit: Sharon WalmsleyRainbow over Sutton Scotney 051220 Credit: Rob ParkerSquirrel in Hastings 051220 Credit: Brian BaileyRime at Windmill Hill 071220 Credit: Ginny BoxallMist in the woods at Blandford 081220 Credit: Tony GaffneyIcy under foot at Poole Park 081220 Credit: Clinton WhaleHovercraft at sunset, Portsmouth 091220 Credit: Vicky Stovell