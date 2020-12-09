Your Pictures: December 2020

You've been busy with your cameras, braving all manner of weather conditions...

Snow Bunting, Arlington Reservoir 011220 Credit: Aaron Lillycrop
Beaver Moon, Worthing Beach 011220 Credit: Jan Budgen
Widewater Lagoon Sunrise, Lancing 021220 Credit: Chris
Pony in the New Forest 021220 Credit: Natasha Weyers
Winter Blossom 021220 Credit: Bill Hutchins
Goldfinch in Thame 021220 Credit: Trevor Cridland
Snow in Detling, Kent 041220 Credit: Liam Kenward
Dymchurch 041220 Credit: Sharon Walmsley
Rainbow over Sutton Scotney 051220 Credit: Rob Parker
Squirrel in Hastings 051220 Credit: Brian Bailey
Rime at Windmill Hill 071220 Credit: Ginny Boxall
Mist in the woods at Blandford 081220 Credit: Tony Gaffney
Icy under foot at Poole Park 081220 Credit: Clinton Whale
Hovercraft at sunset, Portsmouth 091220 Credit: Vicky Stovell