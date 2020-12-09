Your Pictures: December 2020

You've been busy with your cameras, braving all manner of weather conditions...

Snow Bunting, Arlington Reservoir 011220 Credit: Aaron Lillycrop

Beaver Moon, Worthing Beach 011220 Credit: Jan Budgen

Widewater Lagoon Sunrise, Lancing 021220 Credit: Chris

Pony in the New Forest 021220 Credit: Natasha Weyers

Winter Blossom 021220 Credit: Bill Hutchins

Goldfinch in Thame 021220 Credit: Trevor Cridland

Snow in Detling, Kent 041220 Credit: Liam Kenward

Dymchurch 041220 Credit: Sharon Walmsley

Rainbow over Sutton Scotney 051220 Credit: Rob Parker

Squirrel in Hastings 051220 Credit: Brian Bailey

Rime at Windmill Hill 071220 Credit: Ginny Boxall

Mist in the woods at Blandford 081220 Credit: Tony Gaffney

Icy under foot at Poole Park 081220 Credit: Clinton Whale