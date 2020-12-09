Thirty-year-old Shane Mays has been sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 25 years, for the murder of Louise Smith in Hampshire back in May.

Following a trial at Winchester Crown Court, Mays who was married to 16-year-old Louise's aunt, was found guilty of killing the teenager.

The 'vulnerable' schoolgirl had ''quarrelled'' with her mother, and then moved in with the defendant Shane Mays and his wife Chazlynn Jayne (CJ) Mays at the end of April.

However, arguments broke out between the three and Louise complained to her boyfriend, Bradley Kercher, that Mays would "flirt" with her and pin her down.

James Newton-Price QC, prosecuting, told the trial: "Louise was just 16, she was anxious, needy, fragile and vulnerable, vulnerable to the attentions of a predatory man who was apparently flirting with her and living in the same small flat."

He suggested Mays had persuaded Louise to walk with him to the woodland by offering her cannabis with the aim of sexually assaulting her.

Havant Thicket

Mays had walked with the 16-year-old to a secluded spot in Havant Thicket on VE Day on 8th May, where he repeatedly punched her in the face, causing her fatal injuries. He then burned her body, which was found 13 days later following a major police search.

Shane Mays was found guilty at Winchester Crown Court of the murder of 16-year-old Louise Credit: Hampshire Constabulary/PA

During the proceedings at Winchester Crown Court, James Newton-Price QC, prosecuting, told the trial, "A determined attempt had been made to destroy her body, which was so badly burned and damaged by fire as to be unrecognisable."

The court heard a clinical review of the defendant found he had an "extremely low" IQ of 63, putting him in the bottom one percentile of people.

Mays told the court he had not worked for five years and spent nine hours a day playing video games.

In handing down the sentence today, Mrs Justice May DBE said that she was sure Mays had "grotesquely and cruelly" killed Louise and defiled her body.

Shane Mays was in a position of trust in relation to Louise; theirs was like a father-daughter relationship. That being, he committed the most gross abuse of trust. I am not persuaded his learning disability tempered this in any way as Shane Mays plainly recognised Louise was young, had mental health difficulties and was in his and CJ's care.

The sudden death of any person is tragic but the death of a vulnerable child is particularly grievous. Mrs Justice May

A victim impact statement from Louise's mother, Rebecca Cooper, was read to the court.

You killed my daughter Louise in such a traumatic way but then to do what you did afterwards is beyond words. You are a monster. What gave you the right to do that? You damaged her so bad that I didn't have a chance to say goodbye, hold her hand or even kiss her. I will never forgive you for this.

You came to my house the day you killed her, looked me in the eyes with no remorse when you knew what you had done was pure evil. You have made us relive what you did to Louise Rebecca Cooper, Louise Smith's mother

Louise's father Bradley Smith said he was "tortured by nightmares", and said: "Louise was a beautiful daughter and I have been robbed of what was to be my time with her.".