Woman found dead at Travelodge in Bournemouth

Detectives are investigating the death of a woman at a hotel in Bournemouth after officers were called to a Travelodge this morning.

Dorset Police were deployed to the site at 8.01am following a report that a woman had been found dead at the Travelodge hotel on Christchurch Road in the town.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the cause of the woman' death and the circumstances that led to her death.

A man has been detained and he is helping police with their enquiries.

The police have put a cordon in place, with hotel guests being asked to remain at the site while enquiries are taking place.

Dorset Police said that officers are trying to confirm the woman's identity and to inform her next of kin.