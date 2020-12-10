Video report by ITV Meridian's Sarah Saunders

A hospice which cares for medically vulnerable children in Kent has begun door-step visits from Santa's elves after Covid restrictions left it unable to host its usual Santa's grotto this year.

Demelza Children's Hospice has a centre in Sittingbourne but has had to move its services online - or in this case to the doorstep.

The visits have been a lifeline for many families, such as twins Edward and Austin and their big brother Jacob. The 5-year-old twins have leukaemia and have barely left the house since the beginning of the pandemic in March, only to go to hospital and, more recently, school.The charity, with the help of the elves, are doing everything they can to make sure Christmas is a special as possible for some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

Demelza's troop of elves are very carefully and from a safe distance heading out - to them.

David Fewkes, Papa Elf

Like many charities - the pandemic has had a significant impact on fund-raising for services at Demelza. But, with the help of community volunteers, gift donations and a bit of creativity they are keeping up their Christmas contact.