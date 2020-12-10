Harvest Mouse status in Kent discovered in landmark survey

The first ever study looking into the humble harvest mouse in Kent has been published.

The ‘Kent Harvest Mouse Survey’, led by Wildwood Trust, surveyed over half of the county between 2015 and spring 2020.

It found the harvest mouse is still widespread across the county, however the little mammal faces a number of threats, including:

Kent’s many developments, business and leisure builds affect some of the best harvest mouse habitats.

Marshland, which forms rich habitats for a range of species, including harvest mice, is significantly undervalued and often cleared for development.

The rapid development of housing to ease access to London, means floodplains are built upon

Housing and settlement often causes the removal of wild margins and watercourses, unkempt grassland, hedges and scrub where harvest mice live

The decline in traditional hedgerows and field buffer zones and the heavy drainage of fields means that harvest mice living space is lost, as well as safe zones to cross between habitats.

Harvest mice rely on road verges, but these are being increasingly cut down.

Kent’s increased risk of flooding could heavily impact harvest mice habitat.

Luckily we can help the harvest mouse by looking at the way we manage our countryside and environment. If we protect more marshlands, allow for wildlife corridors within housing and development projects, and time dredging and hedge- and verge cuttings better, then we can make a big difference for the harvest mouse. It doesn’t need much space, but it needs more than we are giving it now. Steve Kirk, Leader of the ‘Kent Harvest Mouse Survey’ at Wildwood Trust.

‘The Kent harvest Mouse Survey’ was carried out in collaboration with many organisations and individuals around Kent.The project was formed as a citizen science project, made possible by funds from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and many local people were involved from the beginning.

The aim is to have a wide range of people across the county who can check a site known to have harvest mice present and report back about the status of the mice, as well as the condition of its habitat, including threats and developments.

Despite a conservation status as a Species of Principal Importance, the harvest mouse is one of the least studied mammals in the UK and the least understood of all British mice.

The species is listed as ‘near threatened’ in the UK, ‘critically endangered’ in Scotland and ‘vulnerable’ in Wales on the IUCN red list.

Some facts about the harvest mouse: