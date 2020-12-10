Man found guilty of raping Bournemouth student as she slept

A man has been found guilty of raping a woman in her 20s in Bournemouth in her sleep.Marti Nicholas Reynolds, 29 and of Baardwyk Avenue, Canvey Island, was convicted of raping a fellow student when she let him stay at her home after a night out drinking.He'll be sentenced in January 2021.

The offence occurred in October 2017 when Reynolds lived in Bournemouth and came to light on Friday 27 October that year when a woman contacted Dorset Police to say Reynolds had admitted to having sexual intercourse with a woman as she slept. He was arrested the same day.Officers from Dorset Police made contact with the victim – who is aged in her 20s and knew Reynolds as a fellow student – to take an account from her.The victim told police that she had been out drinking with friends in Bournemouth town centre on the evening of Sunday 22 October 2017. She returned home to her address in the Winton area of the town and went to bed, allowing Reynolds to stay with her as a friend. She woke to discover Reynolds raping her and she got up and left.Detective Constable Christopher Panther, of Dorset Police, said: “Marti Reynolds targeted his victim as she slept and at no point had she given consent.“The investigation into Reynolds has taken a period of time to get to court due to geographical difficulties and a delay in cases being heard in court as a result of COVID-19. I would like to thank the victim in this case for her patience and understanding during this lengthy process."

I commend her for the courage she has shown in coming forward and standing up to Reynolds to say what he did to her was wrong. I hope this case will again demonstrate that Dorset Police takes these offences extremely seriously. We will always listen to and support anyone who reports matters to us. No matter how long it takes, offenders will be held accountable for the crimes they commit. Detective Constable Christopher Panther, Dorset Police

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault, and you want to report directly to the police you can call 101 and ask to be put in contact with a specially-trained police officer.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact The Shores Sexual Assault Referral Centre on 0800 970 9954.