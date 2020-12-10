Oxford carbon emissions down by 40% according to City Council

Oxford City council say the city has reached its 2020 emission reduction target.

The city has reduced carbon emissions by 40% when compared to 2005.

A date has been set for a summit where a vision will be set for a Zero Carbon Oxford before the government's legal deadline of 2050.

Leaders from the city's universities and large businesses will come together for the virtual summit on 4th February 2021.

They will discuss setting "achievable and scientifically robust" targets for carbon reduction for the city.

A set of targets to reduce carbon emissions decided at the meeting will be announced in March 2021.