The Last Word, December 2020

As 2020 draws to a close, The Last Word looks back at 2020, a year unlike any other.

A breakthrough in Belgium - as the first Pfizer coronavirus vaccines are given to patients across the Meridian region.

But are the Tier systems working as well as they should, with rising infection rates across so many towns and cities in the south and south east?

Kent remains home to three of the four most infectious regions in England. But no breakthrough in Belgium for Brexit.

The Prime Minister left Brussels late last night, with no 'meal deal' completed after his dinner with the Commission president. And we have less than three weeks to go before the EU transition period is due to end.

To discuss that - and more:-