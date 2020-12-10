The show must go...online!

Video report by ITV Meridian reporter Mary Stanley

It's usually the time when village halls would ring out to the cries of "he's behind you" as local drama groups put on their pantomimes.

Many, though, have been forced to cancel their annual shows because of the pandemic. But some have found new ways to adapt their performances to ensure that the show can go on.

For nearly 50 years the Worthy Players have been entertaining audiences at a village hall near Winchester.

But this year for the first time the panto had to be cancelled. However, the group found a new place to perform, swapping the stage for a member's garage. Each actor filmed separately and a Cinderella panto edited for Youtube.

The Worthy Players swap the stage for a garage Credit: ITV Meridian

Sleeping Beauty is being performed at Titchfield Festival theatre but the production is also also being live streamed so people can watch at home if they'd prefer.

Blue Apple Theatre in Hampshire have been rehearsing over Zoom. Their modern take on Pinocchio will be a live show online with actors performing in their own homes.

The company was created 15 years ago and supports performers with learning disabilities.

Blue Apple Theatre rehearse over Zoom Credit: Blue Apple Theatre