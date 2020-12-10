Transport bosses are calling on the Government to help clear congestion at container ports in Southampton.

The disruption is thought to because of a spike in imports due to Brexit and the pandemic.

Logistics leaders have written a letter warning the Government not to be "complacent" saying it "could persist for months".

Richard Ballantyne, British Ports Association

Steve Williams, Portsmouth Port

The Department for Transport said it's working to resolve challenges "in the system."

Ports in our region say that shipping rates have soared and, on top of that, congestion charges are being added in some ports because delays are so bad.