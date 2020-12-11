Around 4000 workers at Heathrow are set to go on strike next week in protest at pay cuts and new contracts.

The action by baggage handlers, airside and security staff is on Monday, Thursday and Friday. It has been called by the UNITE union, who claim some staff will see pay reductions of up to £8000.

Heathrow say they'll put contingency plans in place to limit disruption and has been working hard to resolve the dispute.

Meanwhile, figures today reveal flight numbers are currently down 88 per cent due to the pandemic.

Airports have faced a difficult year with passenger numbers plummeting due to coronavirus - numbers were down 82 per cent last month, and are expecting to be even worse this month due to the lockdown.

Unite regional coordinating officer Wayne King said: "Workers are taking strike action as a direct result of Heathrow Airport's brutal proposals to fire and rehire them on greatly reduced wages.