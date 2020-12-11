Blue therapy: Surge in sea swimming during pandemic

Video report by reporter Charlotte Wilkins

There has been a huge surge in sea swimming this year with the National Open Water Coaching Association reporting over a 300% rise in October compared to previous years.

Mental health swimming groups have been popping up around the country with many recognising the incredible effect sea swimming can have on their state of mind.

79-year-old sea swimming veteran David Sawyers goes for a regular dip before the sun has come up - even in the middle of December.

This year has been tough on people's mental health but a lot has been done to support those in need, like the ITV Britain Get Talking campaign .

Many people have kept up their fitness and tried other things, including swimming the sea, all for their mental wellbeing.