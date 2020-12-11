Plans to take children's services in West Sussex out of council control and into an independent trust have been suspended.

An Ofsted report in 2019 found that the service was so inadequate that responsibility should be handed to an independent Trust.

However, following recent improvements in the way the service is run, the Department for Education has been decided the Council should keep control of the department for another 12 months. It will then be reviewed.

The report said there were ‘compelling reasons why a company to deliver children’s services functions on behalf of the Council is no longer required’ and instead the Council should retain control of its children’s services for a period of twelve months.

I am encouraged that there is now a new political leadership in respect of children’s services...This has undoubtedly been strengthened by the wider work the Council is undertaking to reform the corporate Council, with the support of...East Sussex County Council. The strength of this partnership will evidently be important in creating the conditions so children’s services can continue to improve. A letter from Children’s Minister Vicky Ford to the Leader of West Sussex County Council

The Minister said that while she was confident ‘the building blocks were in place for improvements’ she was clear that there was still much more to do, adding: “It is clear that there is still much work to do to address the weaknesses identified in 2019, and bring the standard of service up to the quality that children and families in West Sussex deserve.”

Paul Marshall, Leader of the Council, said: “This is a significant step for the Council and demonstrates a huge amount of hard work by a great number of people but, more importantly, it is crucial for children and families living in our county."