Review to be held into care provided by social services for murdered Hampshire teenager
A review is to be held into the care provided by social services to murdered teenager Louise Smith.
Shane Mays, from Havant in Hampshire, was jailed for life - with a minimum of 25 years - for her murder.
The 30-year-old beat Louise to death in woods in Havant Thicket in May.
The review by Hampshire County Council will look into the safeguarding of children.
Louise had moved in with Shane Mays and her Aunt Chazlynn Jayne.
The "vulnerable" sixteen-year-old had a social worker assigned to her.
Learning reviews are carried out to identify any learning to improve both single and multi-agency safeguarding of children, not to apportion blame to an individual or agency.