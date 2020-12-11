A review is to be held into the care provided by social services to murdered teenager Louise Smith.

Shane Mays, from Havant in Hampshire, was jailed for life - with a minimum of 25 years - for her murder.

The 30-year-old beat Louise to death in woods in Havant Thicket in May.

Shane Mays was jailed for life, with a minimum of 25 years, for the 16-year-old's murder

The review by Hampshire County Council will look into the safeguarding of children.

Louise had moved in with Shane Mays and her Aunt Chazlynn Jayne.

The "vulnerable" sixteen-year-old had a social worker assigned to her.