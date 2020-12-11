Video report by Richard Jones

The restored D Day landing craft which arrived in Portsmouth during the summer is opening to the public for the first time tomorrow.

However, some veterans who served or sailed on similar ships more than 70 years ago were given a sneak preview.

Among them was Sherman tank crewman Walter Taylor and his son who was given a tour of the Sherman tank onboard the restored World War Two landing craft LCT 7074.

Veteran James Rawe, who served as a crewman on LCT 1051, poses for a photograph onboard the restored World War Two landing craft

In August, the restored landing craft was transported from from the Naval Base in Portsmouth to its final resting place at the D-Day Story at Southsea.

The journey from the Portsmouth Naval Base was originally supposed to take place in May but was delayed because of the pandemic.

The details surrounding the move of the landing craft had to be kept as secret as possible from the public, as organisers say they "did not want big crowds to gather" due to coronavirus.

Nick Hewitt, Head of Collections and Exhibitions at the National Museum of the Royal Navy said the delay meant they are now having to raise an additional £75,000 to "plug the Covid-19 gap."

LCT 7074 is the last surviving Landing Craft Tank (LCT) from D-Day and played a vital role in transporting men and supplies across the English Channel.

After it was retired, it was turned into a nightclub but fell into disrepair and sunk in Birkenhead dock. Now, following a multi-million pound restoration project the National Museum of the Royal Navy – with backing from the National Lottery Heritage Fund – LCT 7074 has been restored to its former glory.