'You are not alone this Christmas' - Samaritans launch loneliness campaign
Click above for video report
Covid and Government restrictions mean that twice as many people are expected to be spending Christmas alone this year.
Now, the Samaritans has launched a campaign reminding people to seek help when they need it. Every year, at Christmas, half a million people pick up the phone to the charity - feeling desperate.
The charity is encouraging anyone struggling with loneliness this season to reach out to family and friends.
Volunteers will be talking to commuters at Reading train station, who may be feeling overwhelmed on 'Blue Monday' in January.
Brendan Craig is a Listening Volunteer for Reading Samaritans
Jason McMahan from Reading says the support he had was vital after hitting rock bottom a few years ago.
Around the festive time came the immediate lows of the loneliness and that's what really became overwhelming - you may have the highs for a few hours or a day but then comes a very depressive place.
NEED HELP?
Whatever you're going through, you can call the Samaritans free any time, from any phone, on 116 123. When you call Samaritans, your number is not displayed.
Or if you'd prefer not to talk on the phone, Samaritans volunteers answer each email that comes through to jo@samaritans.org.