'You are not alone this Christmas' - Samaritans launch loneliness campaign

Covid and Government restrictions mean that twice as many people are expected to be spending Christmas alone this year.

Now, the Samaritans has launched a campaign reminding people to seek help when they need it. Every year, at Christmas, half a million people pick up the phone to the charity - feeling desperate.

The charity is encouraging anyone struggling with loneliness this season to reach out to family and friends.

Volunteers will be talking to commuters at Reading train station, who may be feeling overwhelmed on 'Blue Monday' in January.

Brendan Craig is a Listening Volunteer for Reading Samaritans

Jason McMahan from Reading says the support he had was vital after hitting rock bottom a few years ago.

Around the festive time came the immediate lows of the loneliness and that's what really became overwhelming - you may have the highs for a few hours or a day but then comes a very depressive place. Jason Mcmahan

NEED HELP?