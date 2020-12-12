A school in a deprived area of Folkestone has won funding to provide every family with a Christmas food hamper. Martello Primary will be sending the packages to all of its 155 families - many of whom have been struggling during the pandemic.

Kara Cruickshank is a mum of five and she is taking home a food parcel from Martello Primary School for Christmas, filled with essentials and some festive goodies.

The school won a £5,000 grant Fair Share grant to help out struggling families.

More than half of pupils at the school come from what is classed as a disadvantaged background.

During the pandemic family liaison officer Hayley Prescott visits local supermarkets to pick up food that would otherwise go to waste to share outside the school.

A lot of variety of foods down to salads, everything that you can help yourself to and there's no limit for anyone to be able to not help themselves either because there's also stuff at the end of school. Kara Cruickshank, Mother

The hampers will be handed out over the next two weeks - and the regular Fair Share food pickups - well they will continue while its felt they are needed.