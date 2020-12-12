Cannabis disguised as teabags and sent from Chatham to Cambodia has led to the arrest of a man from Gillingham.

Officers were carrying out an investigation after a package was sent from Chatham to Cambodia but was intercepted by a courier company.

The package was found to contain drugs disguised as teabags and were sent with other everyday items.

As part of the investigation a 61-year-old man from Gillingham was arrested on 9 December 2020 on suspicion of being concerned in the production and supply of cannabis.

He has since been released pending further enquiries.