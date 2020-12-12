Operation Brock M20 barrier tested as Brexit date emerges

Tests are being carried on the M20 to see if it can cope with potential traffic problems, should there be a no deal Brexit. Engineers have been carrying trials with a moveable barrier between Maidstone and Ashford. The work will continue until Tuesday morning.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw:

For drivers on the M20 in Kent, Operation Brock splits the road in two, with freight traffic heading for the Continent kept on the coastbound carriageway, while those staying in this country are diverted onto the opposite side of the road.

The full-scale test started last night, with the motorway closed between Maidstone and Ashford so Highways England could pull their moveable barrier from the hard shoulder to the middle of the road.

The hope is that it'll prevent the need for Operation Stack, where all coastbound lorries are held to avoid gridlock at the ports.

There will be disruption. It is inevitable and I think that has always been on the cards and I think anyone that didn't realise that has probably been living on the moon. The fact that so much effort has been put in by all the various bodies here in Kent to try and mitigate the impact of that I think is to be recognised and applauded. Tudor Price- Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce

The system seems to be coping well with weekend traffic levels but this exercise runs though till Tuesday morning with the real test likely to be the start of the working week.

With trade deal talks in Brussels rapidly running out of road, this county is making sure it's ready to use every inch of tarmac needed to cope with the potential fallout.