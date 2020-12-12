Food banks in the south say they're expecting unprecedented demand in the run up to Christmas. Volunteers collecting donations in Southampton today (12/12) say there is more hardship this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Richard Jones:

Food banks always see increased demand in the run up to Christmas and this year they expect to be busier than ever.

This is the second weekend members of Unite Community have been collecting food and money for Southampton City Mission. They say many people have seen their incomes reduced.

Helen Field- Unite Community:

Some of the people collecting today have experience of unemployment or hardship themselves.

People are genuinely suffering. I understand it because I've been through it myself some time ago now. I think it's had a knock-on effect. More and more people have lost their jobs. John Evett, Collector

It's not just people who've lost jobs who are being hit. Even those in work are suffering.

Joe Dukes, Collector:

Last year there was one collection for the food bank. This year there will be three with the final one in Portswood next Saturday (19/12).