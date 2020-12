WATCH: Kit Bradshaw's report from Herne Bay's Cat Cafe. He spoke to owner Christeen Norfolk and volunteer Tracie Wallace.

One of the South East's only cafes where cats mingle with the customers has been saved from closure.

Tier 3 restrictions in Kent were threatening the survival of the business in Herne Bay but the generosity of the public means it can now keep going.

The gofundme appeal has raised more than £7,000 - saving the cafe until at least March.