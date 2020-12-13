Man jailed for trying to smuggle seven Albanian men through Dover

Michetti has been jailed for more than four years

A man who attempted to smuggle a group of illegal migrants into the UK hidden amongst tyres in the back of his van has been jailed for more than four years.

Italian national Mauro Michetti, 54, was stopped by Border Force officers at Dover’s Eastern Docks in the early hours of 22 October this year.

The officers searched the vehicle and found the seven illegal migrants hidden under a pile of old tyres that Mr Michetti claimed were bought in Brussels to sell in London.

The illegal migrants had been concealed in a boxed section of the van underneath the tyres. They were all Albanian men, aged between 27 and 43.

/Mr Michetti was arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal entry into the UK and the investigation was passed to officers from Immigration Enforcement’s Criminal and Financial Investigation (CFI) team.

This was a reckless and dangerous attempt to smuggle people into the UK and shows the lengths criminals are prepared to go. We are doing all we can to bring the organised criminals behind this dangerous trade to justice. Our asylum system is fundamentally broken and enables this international criminal trade in people. We are determined to fix it and bring forward legislation to do so next year. Home Secretary Priti Patel

Michetti, 54, of no UK address, appeared at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday, 2 December where he was jailed for four years and four months, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Canterbury on 24 November.