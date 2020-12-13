Newbury lit up with annual lantern trail

Newbury has had to be even more creative than usual to celebrate its annual Winter Lantern Trail.

In normal years the streets would be full of people processing with their wonderfully creative lantern designs.

Last year was the tenth anniversary of the event, which saw thousands of people taking to the streets with their original creations:

The 2019 event looked very different

This year, a reimagined alternative has been taking place, with the Kennet and Avon Canal transformed with colourful illuminations, organised by the Corn Exchange.

Visitors were required to book a time slot where they could experience the trail with other members of their household or social bubbles.

The one-off event featured unique, highly-crafted lanterns by Thingumajig Theatre, Handmade Parade, Rag and Bone as well as other artists from across the country.