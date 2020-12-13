Volunteer teams search for missing teenager in Kent

Lucas Webb, 16, was last seen in the Barham area of Canterbury Credit: Kent Police

A large scale search is continuing in Kent for a teenage boy missing from Canterbury.

Around 100 volunteers were joined by a search and rescue helicopter last night to scour the area for 16 year old Lucas Webb.

He was last seen in Barham in Canterbury at about 1.30pm on Saturday 12 December.

He is described as being of medium build, with blonde short hair.

He was last seen wearing a light grey hooded top, dark trousers, brown boots and lime green coloured gloves.

He also had a lime green coloured bike and large back pack with him.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing and are asking anyone who may have seen him to contact them.