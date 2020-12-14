The coastguard has issued another warning after two children were seen posing for a photograph at the edge of a 150 foot cliff in Dorset.

The photos, taken by an onlooker, show one child with their legs dangling off the cliff at West Bay on Saturday (12th Dec).

The West Bay Coastguard Rescue Team said the images represent "one of the most severe examples" of people putting themselves at "needless risk".

Two children were seen posing for a photograph at the edge of a 150 foot cliff in Dorset

Last month a huge section of the cliff collapsed in this area and it is a very vulnerable site.

People are being warned to stay away from the edge of the cliff and to keep dogs on leads.

You have to ask the question: 'What photograph is worth risking your life, or the lives of your loved ones? West Bay Coastguard Rescue Team

Statement from the West Bay Coastguard Rescue Team:

"The Jurassic Coast is a beautiful place to come and visit and we understand the desire to want to capture that picture perfect moment.

"We have seen many instances over the years of individuals and families putting themselves at needless risk trying to take that perfect photo, but these images represent one of the most severe examples.

"You have to ask the question: 'What photograph is worth risking your life, or the lives of your loved ones?'

"Our advice remains very simple: stay well away from the edge of the cliff, keep your loved ones close and your dogs on a lead.

"Make sensible decisions and take home only happy memories.

"If you find yourself in difficulty or if you see something that gives you cause for concern then do not hesitate to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."