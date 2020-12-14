Endangered Amur tiger arrives at Marwell Zoo

An endangered female Amur tiger is the latest arrival at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire.

Valentina arrived at the 140 acre wildlife park from Hodonin Zoo, Czech Republic as a companion for the wildlife park's male tiger Bagai.

Ian Goodwin, Animal Collection Manager at Marwell, said: "We are excited to welcome Valentina to Marwell. She's settling in to her new home well and she's had some positive interaction with Bagai with lots of sniffing and chuffing through the fence. Valentina is a young animal and we hope one day that she may mother cubs to help secure the future of this species."

Amur tiger Valentina Credit: Marwell Zoo

Amur tigers, found in the Russian far east and north-eastern China, are endangered with less than 500 believed to remain in the wild due to extensive habitat loss and poaching.