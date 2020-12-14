Sussex woman records Christmas charity song for late husband

A woman from Sussex has recorded a charity Christmas video, to raise money in memory of her husband.

Olivia Meheux and David Willie were married for just over a year before he died from a rare form of bone cancer, aged 26.

David Willie was just 26-years-old when he died from a rare form of bone cancer

Olivia was approached by The Willow Foundation to record the song to help fundraise.

She and David went to see the England Rugby team train as a day out organised by the charity.

Olivia said it was "nice" to have something to "look forward to".

Olivia Meheux, David's widow:

When someone dies, the form of that love changes but it doesn't go away. That's the message of the song, that love is still there, so you are going to be ok. Olivia Meheux, David's widow

Olivia is on track to raised thousands of pounds for the Willow charity, to help other young people facing serious illness.

The video was recorded under the expert eye of Paul "Wix" Wickens, who's been touring with Sir Paul McCartney for 30 years.