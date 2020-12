This year, many people have taken up new hobbies to help them through lockdown, and one in particular has seen a boom - growing giant vegetables.

Christopher Micheal Spree has been growing a variety of vegetables from the age of 9. Credit: ITV News

Gardener Christopher Michael Spree from Sittingbourne goes by the philosophy "the bigger, the better."

Traditionally, giant vegetables have been displayed at country shows but despite most cancelled due the pandemic people have not stopped growing their own.

