Two people in hospital following Chipping Norton crash
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Chipping Norton.
A silver Mini and a grey Mazda were involved in a collision on Station Road at Kingham on Friday afternoon.
The driver of the Mazda, a man in his twenties and a woman in her fifties who was travelling in the Mini are both in a stable condition at the John Radcliffe.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.
I am appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information on this serious road traffic collision to please come forward. I would appeal to any other motorists who used Station road at this time last Friday, to please get in touch with us if they believe they have information that could help. Anyone with access to a dash-cam would also be asked to review the footage.