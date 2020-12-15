Hastings RNLI release dramatic rescue footage to encourage public to take care

Hastings RNLI has released dramatic footage of the moment their lifeboat almost capsized, as they urge people to take care this Christmas.

The incident happened during Storm Ciara in February, when the crew went to rescue a surfer in trouble.

Watch the dramatic rescue by Hastings RNLI:

Over the last 10 years during the festive period, lifeboats launched on average 111 times, and 55 people were helped back to safety.

Andy Doe, RNLI Hastings Coxswain said many crew members will "put their celebrations with family members on hold" in order to rescue people.

I'll be spending Christmas Day with my wife and three children, unless the pager beeps and we have to launch the lifeboat. They are very used to me being on call and all they want is for me to come home safe after each rescue. Andy Doe, RNLI Hastings Coxswain

The rescue by Hastings RNLI is one of five featured in a video about the 'most dramatic rescues of 2020'.