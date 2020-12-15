Watch the full report by Cary Johnston:

In the last six years, there have been more than 2,500 collisions on the A34, in which more than 50 people have died.

The road was established as a link between Winchester and Oxford. The huge increases in traffic flows have stretched its capacity.

Highways England says a multi-million pound project is now in the pipeline to significantly improve road safety.

The A34 was established as a link between Winchester and Oxford Credit: ITV Meridian

Last month, a cross party group of MP's raised the matter in Parliament and said more action needs to be taken to solve the problem at East Ilsley.

David Johnston MP for Wantage, said his constituents call the A34 "one of the roads to hell".

He said: "It's a road which is very congested. This is a really unsafe road, which has been crash after crash, near miss after near miss. This is a road which is treated like a motorway, but doesn't have any of the safety features that a motorway would have."

Cllr Carolyne Culver, West Berkshire Council, Green:

Police who patrol the stretch of road everyday say it's challenging because there is "very little in regards to safe areas."

However, officers say it's not only the road layout that creates danger, but also a minority of irresponsible motorists.

We would encourage people to keep the speed down, within the speed limit and also not be distracted by mobile phones or tablet, or any other electronic device in the vehicle. Sgt Scott Kerr, Hampshire and Thames Valley Police

Highways England says £12 million worth of improvements are currently taking place, including longer and wider lay-bys, and clearer signs.

A brand-new project has also been launched to look into the future of the A34.

Highways England says £12 million worth of improvements are currently taking place on the A34 Credit: Highways England

Safety is our number one priority. We are now starting a new project, called A34 improvements north and south of Oxford, and we have been talking to stakeholders and residents to see what improvements they want in the local area. Greg Stone, Highways England

Highways England say the exact details of the project and the measures that they will use to improve the network, are still being decided.