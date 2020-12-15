Street in Winchester brightens its windows with special advent calendar designs

Watch the report by Christine Alsford:

A street in Winchester has been cheering up the community with a novel advent calendar.

Each night a different house in Fordington Avenue lights up the darkness with a specially lit design in one of its windows.

The organiser Jackie Francis said the idea originated from when some of the houses in the street decorated their porches for Halloween.

She said: "It's been a real topic of conversation. It's got neighbours talking and it's created a real buzz."

Organiser, Jackie Francis:

We've had Christmas skylines, Santa's sleighs, Christmas trees, stars and kings. You name it, we've had it. We've even had a partridge in a pear tree and the dove of peace. Organiser, Jackie Francis

The advent windows will carry on being added right up to Christmas Eve and are lit up every afternoon and evening from around 4pm until 10pm.