Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Bournemouth.

Police were called to Kimberley Road just before 10pm on Monday (14th Dec), after reports of a man with a knife.

After a search by the police helicopter, two women in their 30s, and a 61-year-old man were arrested.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was found in Norwood Place and taken to hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening.