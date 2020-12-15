Twin posties in Oxfordshire win campaign for supporting local community

Watch the full report by Juliette Fletcher:

Twin sisters, who work as post women in Freeland in Oxfordshire, have been picked as winners of a campaign.

Clare and Nicola Warner have been doing postal deliveries in the village for 11 years.

The pair are now the winners of the "Thank You Postie" campaign in recognition of the support they've provided the community for the last few months.

Twin sisters Clare and Nicola Warner both applied for the same job as a postal worker Credit: ITV Meridian

Clare and Nicola check in with the vulnerable residents while on their rounds and say they love the job.

The pair applied for the same position and only found out when Clare got the job and started six months before Nicola did.