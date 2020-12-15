GP surgeries across the South have joined others across the country in giving out the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The jab is being delivered to practices on Tuesday (15th Dec) and given to patients who are in the priority groups.

Those aged over 80, care home workers and residents will be among those to receive the vaccine first.

People in the priority groups will be contacted by their GP surgeries either by phone or letter with invitations to visit the vaccination clinics.

Residents are being asked not to contact their surgeries.

The community vaccination sites being set up across the South and South East will work together with the hospital hubs, which have already started vaccinating patients.

Dr Matt Nisbet, GP and Clinical Lead for Business and Partnerships at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Partnership of CCGs, said the vaccine rollout is a "big moment".

He said: "The development of this vaccine, and hopefully others as well, is fantastic news but we must still take care to protect ourselves, and those around us."

Where are the first GP led vaccination sites in Hampshire?

· Fareham Community Hospital

· Hampshire Court Hotel, Basingstoke

· Festival Hall, Petersfield

· St Peters Surgery, Southampton

· New Milton Health Centre

· Bursledon Surgery

· Colden Common Surgery

· Badger Farm Community Centre, Winchester

· Kingston Crescent Surgery, Portsmouth

· Carisbrooke Health Centre, Isle of Wight

In Kent and Medway, four vaccination sites opened on Tuesday (15th Dec).

A further five sites will open over the next two days.

It comes as the latest seven day infection rate data shows 7 of the top 10 council areas with the highest rates in England, are in Kent.

Swale remains at the top with more than 670 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

Dr Navin Kumta, Ashford GP and clinical chair of Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group said the vaccine rollout across Kent and Medway is a "massive step forward" but warned everyone to be vigilant as cases continue to rise.

The vaccine is the long term game changer...but we still need to be taking every step to stop the spread of the virus. Dr Navin Kumta, Ashford GP and clinical chair of Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group

Where are the initial vaccination sites in Kent and Medway?