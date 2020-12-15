Warning to dog owners in Sevenoaks as four pets stolen in one day

Dog owners are warned to take care after 4 pets were stolen in Sevenoaks in one day.

At midday on Thursday, a caucasian shepherd dog was stolen from a yard in Polhill, Halstead.

Later the same day, officers received a report that two cocker spaniels and a King Charles spaniel had been stolen from kennels at an address in Sevenoaks Road in Halstead.

One of the cocker spaniels has since been recovered and reunited with its owner.

PC Martyn Tulk of the Community Policing Volunteer Canine team said: ‘The loss of a pet will have a devastating effect on the victim and our officers pursue all potential lines of enquiry to recover a dog. Kent Police has a dedicated team focused on researching and investigating dog thefts and providing enforcement and crime prevention advice.

The team organises regular micro-chipping events and works with the charity DogLost to assist in reuniting animals with their owners. We recommend pet owners take every measure available to them to keep their animals safe. In addition to micro-chipping, home and garden security can also be considered including the use of good quality CCTV and security lights to help keep thieves at bay. PC Martyn Tulk

Anybody with information that may assist the investigations is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 10-0914.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or use their online form.