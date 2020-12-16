Could Sussex be the next area to move into Tier 3 restrictions?

There are concerns that Sussex could be the next area of the UK to be moved into Tier three restrictions following an increase in cases.

Hastings has gone from having some of the lowest rates of Covid-19 in the country to some of the highest. The infection rate is now 396 per 100 thousand people.

The town, along with other parts of Sussex, are now bracing themselves for potentially being plunged into tier 3 when the latest restrictions are announced tomorrow.

In one week the infection rates in Hastings rose from 182 to 452 per 100,000 people.

The manager of Hastings Business Improvement District says a lot of hospitality businesses would welcome the order to close.

The MP for Crawley, Peter Lamb says the town will also suffer if it is put into Tier three.

Infection rates have more than doubled in both Crawley and Worthing since coming out of lockdown.

Tier three would mean pubs and restaurant could only operate takeaway services. Peter Lamb says Crawley has been one of the hardest hit financially.

