Outbreak of bird flu is confirmed after swans found dead in Hampshire

A number of swans have been found dead in Fareham following what's believed to be an outbreak of bird flu.

They were found on Cams Golf Course - while several others were found ill and dying at Fareham Creek.

The Environment Agency confirmed there was no water pollution.

So far, seven swans are confirmed to have died at Fareham Creek - but that number's likely to rise, as more birds are discovered.

The alarm was raised about two weeks ago and tests have now confirmed it is bird flu.

There are about eighty swans in the area around Fareham Creek - and although the strains of Avian Infuenza currently in the UK pose little risk to humans, the public are being warned not to go near dead of sick birds.

Last month there was an outbreak of bird flu at the Abbottsbury Swannery in Dorset, where a Canada Goose tested positive, followed by a number of mute swans.

These outbreaks are not uncommon. The last time it happened in the south was in the spring of 2018, and each case tends to eventually end naturally with herd immunity.

In this latest outbreak, birds on the Isle of Wight have also been affected. A dead swan was found among many dead birds on the Ryde Canoe Lake. It's now been tested positive for the H5N8 strain of bird flu.

Two days ago, in a move to prevent the spread of bird flu, it became a legal requirement for all bird keepers to keep their birds housed or under nets to stop wild birds getting access.

Poultry keepers are also advised to be vigilant for any signs of disease, and report any concerns they may have.

How many swans affected?

The deaths are currently under investigation so we can’t confirm yet how many have been affected.

How quickly can it spread?

The disease spreads by movement of infected birds, and from bird to bird by contact with contaminated body fluids and faeces, either directly or through contaminated objects and surfaces. Avian influenza isn’t an airborne disease.

What's the advice for members of the public?

Dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, should be reported to the Defra helpline (03459 335577).

Do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find.

Bird keepers should remain alert for any signs of disease, report suspected disease immediately and ensure they are maintaining good biosecurity on their premises.

Could there be more cases?

Wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter period can spread the disease to poultry and other captive birds. Defra and APHA carry out routine surveillance of disease risks in the UK and around the world to help us anticipate future threats to animal health. We will continue to closely monitor the global situation of avian influenza as part of this work.