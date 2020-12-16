Prime Minister urges 'extreme caution' over Covid at Christmas

Report by ITV Meridian political correspondent Phil Hornby

Christmas is the Government's latest dilemma. It's about health - and politics.

Medical experts agree mixing households over Christmas will lead to an increase in cases, and that could put our region's hospitals in big trouble next month.

But many people are fed up with all the restrictions. And Christmas gatherings will help alleviate other problems, like loneliness. Imagine being an elderly person, living on your own, without seeing any of your family for almost a year.

Politically, the Prime Minister is under pressure from his own MPs. Some, like Tobias Ellwood from Bournemouth East, say the relaxation is a mistake because it goes too far.

But others, like Richard Drax from South Dorset and Sir Demond Swayne from New Forest West think it doesn't go far enough. They say it's no business of the Government to interfere so directly in people's personal lives.

Instinctively Boris Johnson is on the side of Drax and Swayne. He never wanted to be the Prime Minister who cancelled Christmas. But he knows there could be terrible consequences for the NHS in January and February.

So now the Government are pleading with people to use their common sense and not take full advantage of the relaxation of the rules.

Boris Johnson told MPs the four nations had agreed to keep the five-day break from Covid restrictions unchanged.

The Government know they announced the Christmas regulations too early. When they took their decision last month, they didn't realise how just bleak this midwinter would look, with cases rising in many parts of the country, especially the southeast.

Today the main message from Sir Peter Hendy, the man put in charge of ensuring people can travel to all parts of the country next week, was: Book early. Be careful. And, if you can, stay local.

So what's the law over Christmas?

The regulations allow for a five-day "Christmas window" from December 23-27 when people can form exclusive bubbles of up to three households across the UK.

Boris Johnson told the Commons that there was "unanimous agreement" across the four nations "that we should proceed in principle with the existing regulations".

What's the advice for England?

The Prime Minister said that "we don't want to criminalise people's long-made plans" but issued a warning for people to be "extremely cautious" over their actions. He said that individuals should "exercise a high degree of personal responsibility", particularly when considering meeting elderly people.