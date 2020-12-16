The club in Berkshire making rugby inclusive for everyone

The Berkshire Brigands is a rugby team for everyone, a mixed ability side which includes players who have certain needs.

That makes it difficult for them to play in a mainstream team. The team came about because Duncan Stonehouse, who has Down's Syndrome, wanted to play rugby with his brother.

Duncan Stonehouse is now able to play rugby alongside his brother

After years of watching from the sidelines, Duncan is finally out on the pitch alongside his brother.

Drew has played for Reading Rugby Club for years. But now, they're both part of the recently formed Berkshire Brigands.

Drew Stonehouse has played for Reading Rugby Club for years

Drew and Duncan Stonehouse

Some of the players have learning disabilities, or autism or mental health needs. But alongside people without these needs, makes it an inclusive club.

Yasmin Miller, President, Reading RFC

The coaches say you can see the players growing in confidence - both on and off the pitch. While those teaking part are clearly loving playing and learning.

The team meet twice a week - and are in contact with other mixed ability teams across the country.